After MLA Vikas Thakare’s intervention, Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis halts Ambazari Amusement Park project

Nagpur: In a startling revelation, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced on Wednesday that the Ambazari Amusement Park project, initiated by Congress General Secretary Narendra Jichkar’s company, is set to be cancelled. The decision comes after Congress Nagpur City President MLA Vikas Thackeray raised concerns over the demolition of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Hall without due authorization.

The historic Babasaheb Ambedkar Hall, which hosted numerous significant events, including the 1972 World Buddhist Conference, was razed to the ground without requisite permissions during a previous government’s tenure. MLA Vikas Thackeray vehemently protested against the demolition, sparking a prolonged debate.

The controversy centers around allegations that a prominent Nagpur leader sought to replace the revered auditorium with an amusement park. Vikas Thackeray’s intervention has now led to a halt in construction activities, pending further investigations.

Deputy Chief Minister Fadnavis expressed astonishment over the construction of a memorial for Babasaheb Ambedkar in Nagpur, without adequate communication to his followers and leaders. Questions regarding who authorized the demolition and the identities of those involved remain shrouded in mystery.

The Congress MLA’s complaint has provided an opening for the BJP to unearth the truth behind the Ambazari project. Deputy Chief Minister Fadnavis is urging transparency and accountability, emphasizing the need to bring the culprits to light.

Furthermore, Fadnavis revealed that the government intends to seek advice from the state’s Advocate General before taking any definitive action. He implored protesters, who have been demonstrating for 272 days, to consider withdrawing their agitation in light of the forthcoming investigations.

