After joining BJP, Jyotiraditya Scindia visits RSS office in Nagpur for first time

Nagpur: Rajya Sabha member Jyotiraditya Scindia, who left the Congress and joined BJP five months back, reached the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh headquarters, Nagpur on Tuesday.

According to the media reports, Scindia first visited the residence of Dr Balram Keshav Hedgewar, founder of RSS. He next headed to the Hefgewar Smriti Temple in Silkbagh.

“This place is not just a residence. It is an inspirational place that provides energy for my service to the country. This is the place of inspiration for people”, told the BJP leader to reporters.

While visiting the residence of RSS founder KB Hedgewarin Mahal in Maharashtra, BJP MP and former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia told reporters that the current leadership debate brewing within the Congress party was an ‘internal’ matter and commenting on internal affairs of any other political party would ‘not be appropriate.’

Jyotiraditya Scindia’s comment comes a day after his former party conducted a day-long CWC meet in New Delhi to discuss the contents of a letter written by senior Congress leaders, which was ‘leaked’ in the public domain, to party chief Sonia Gandhi demanding for a leadership change.

Scindia’s exit from the Congress in March, with over 20 MLAs, led to the collapse of the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh and enabled the BJP’s return to power.