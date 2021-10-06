After facing heat, NMC plans Rs 16 cr facelift to 15 tar roads riddled with potholes in city

Nagpur: After taking a severe beating from citizens for poor condition of most of tar roads in the city, Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has decided to spend Rs 16.19 crore to give a facelift to 15 major roads that are currently riddled with potholes. The NMC’s Standing Committee on Tuesday approved the fund for the purpose.

The Chairman of Standing Committee Prakash Bhoyar said that the Public Works Department (PWD) has been instructed to identify 15 major roads of city and ensure they are asphalted instead of limiting to filling-up potholes.

During the review meet, civic administration identified two major roads from the 10 Zones of NMC. Bhoyar said that there was uproar by citizens over shabby condition of tar roads in almost all areas of the city. Faced with the public wrath, NMC decided to act fast to correctthe wrong. Similarly during the discussion it was decided to go for asphalting of entire roads end to enable as repair of potholes would make the job half hearted and more costly and also not provide relief to users.

Following Bhoyar’s instructions, Executive Engineer, Public Works Department, Abhay Pohekar, said that a proposal has been prepared to renovate 15 roads in city. According to the proposal, the work is expected to cost Rs 16.19 crores. PWD has surveyed the existing potholes on the main roads with NMC and they came to conclusion that it is not possible to fill the potholes on the roads which have a large number of potholes. Bhoyar agreed and said that 15 roads would be asphalted in all the ten zones with potholes on roads of 12 meters or more. The civic administration has already started process to award the contracts to initiate the work on ground.

The list of roads that will be renovated:

• Laxminagar Zone: Rana Pratapnagar Sq to Orange City Street, Mangalmurti Sq to Jaitala Bus Stop

• Hanuman Nagar Zone: Omkar Nagar Cement Road to Beltarodi Road, Krida Square to Apsara Square (Awari Square, Reshimbagh)

• Dharampeth Zone: Shraddhanandpeth Sq to VNIT to Bajaj Nagar Square

• Dhantoli Zone: Narendra Nagar fly-over to Wardha Road (Hotel Raddison Sq), Besa T-Point to Shatabdi Square

• Nehru Nagar Zone: Bidipeth to Shanshah Square to Ring Road

• Satranjipura Zone: Dahibazar fly-over to Mehandibagh fly-over

• Ashinagar Zone: Automotive Square to Mohd Rafi Square to Samarpan Hospital

• Gandhibag Zone: Ganesh Square to Haj House & Shaukat Ali Square to CA, Manipura Sq to Lakdi Pul

• Lakdaganj Zone: Kumbhartoli Square to Vaishnodevi Square to Old Bagadganj Road

• Mangalwari Zone: Ring Road under Ward 1 from Jaripatka PS to Nara Village Bus Stand 9 Hotel Ashoka to Kamptee Road (Mount Road) & Guman Building to Gol Bazar Square (Link Road)