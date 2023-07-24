After escaping raid in Nagpur city, notorious bookie hosts grand birthday party in rural area

Nagpur: Despite being raided by Nagpur Zone V Police at his pre-birthday bash on Saturday night, a notorious cricket bookie showed no signs of concern and reportedly threw a grand birthday bash 24 hours later under Nagpur Rural cops’ jurisdiction.

The party, attended by wealthy individuals and fellow bookies, raised eyebrows among the rural police, who promptly dispatched 35 to 40 officers to the venue. However, no arrests were made, leaving many questioning the authorities’ actions.

On the eve of his birthday, Saturday, the bookie threw a grand celebration at Riwaz Lawn situated in the Kalamna Police Station area, with prominent figures from the city and other bookies in attendance. Surprisingly, despite the raid, the police chose not to take any further action, allowing all guests to go free.

Sources revealed that the bookie had initially planned a Sunday night party on Chhindwara Road for his special guests, some of whom traveled from Mumbai and Kolkata. However, in light of the Saturday night raid, the bookie canceled the Sunday event and arranged an even more extravagant affair. This party also witnessed the presence of prominent individuals from the city. Adding to the controversy, girls were seen dancing in a semi-naked state, reportedly brought in from outside.

Learning from the consequences of the previous raid, the bookie took precautionary measures by obtaining a one-day liquor license from the Excise Department for the Sunday party. Alcohol consumption soared during the event, which saw the half-naked dancing coming to an abrupt halt just moments before the arrival of the police.

Amidst the wild revelry and heavy drinking, the Nagpur Rural Police received a tip-off about the vibrant party, prompting around 35 to 40 police personnel to rush to the scene, surrounding the venue. The police swiftly began recording videos of the party, leading some attendees to discreetly disappear in response to the law enforcement’s presence.

The bookie’s audacity in organizing the party within 24 hours of the previous raid left everyone astonished. From a life of destitution, the bookie has now amassed significant wealth due to his involvement in cricket betting, reportedly partnering with shady characters. Rumors suggest that more than half a crore was spent during the Sunday party.

In another recent incident, just a day ago, the Nagpur Police exposed a hookah and alcohol party taking place at Riwaz Lawn near Chikhli Chowk in the Kalamna police station area, leading to the arrest of 28 individuals, including Boma. The police seized various foreign liquors, 13 hookah pots, and banned flavored tobacco worth around 1 Lakh rupees from the scene. Additionally, 37 mobile phones and 22 four-wheeled vehicles were confiscated by the authorities.

The operation resulted in the seizure of goods worth a total of Rs 1.59 Crore and multiple arrests were made, including prominent cricket bookies and individuals associated with the bookie’s party.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Zone 5, Shravan Dath S, along with Assistant Police Commissioner Santosh Khandekar, Kalamna Police Inspector Devendra Thakur, PI Vishwas Pullarwar, Paradi Police Inspector Manohar Kotnake, Amol Tambe, and other officials and staff played crucial roles in the operation.

