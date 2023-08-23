After Chandrayaan-3 it’s NASA’s turn for…

Amid the frenzied anticipation in India around its third lunar mission — Chandrayaan-3, American space agency NASA has chosen a geology team that will develop the surface science strategy for the first crewed lunar landing mission in more than 50 years, the agency informed through an official release.

For advancing scientific research and opening the door for extensive lunar exploration, NASA’s Artemis III mission will send humans, including the first woman to set foot on the Moon, close to the lunar South Pole.

Dr Nicky Fox, NASA’s Science Associate administrator, was quoted as saying in the release, “Science is one of the pillars of Artemis,” adding, “This team will be responsible for leading the geology planning for humanity’s first return to the lunar surface in more than 50 years, ensuring that we maximise the science return of Artemis and grow in our understanding of our nearest celestial neighbour.”

Led by principal investigator, Dr Brett Denevi, The Artemis III Geology Team will work with the agency to ascertain the mission’s geological science objectives and design the geology surface campaign that the Artemis astronauts will conduct on the Moon during this historic mission.

These objectives will be defined in accordance with the established Artemis science priorities, the release added.

“Selecting this team marks an important step in our efforts to optimize the science return of Artemis III. This team of well-respected lunar scientists has demonstrated experience with science operations, sample analysis, and operational flexibility, all of which is critical for the successful incorporation of science during Artemis III,” said Dr. Joel Kearns, deputy associate administrator for exploration in NASA’s Science Mission Directorate at NASA Headquarters in Washington.

