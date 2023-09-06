Advocate Uday Dable Appointed as State President of BJP Legal Cell

Nagpur: In a significant development, Advocate Uday Dable has been appointed as the State President of the Bhartiya Janta Party Legal Cell. This well-deserved achievement reflects Advocate Dable’s unwavering dedication and tireless efforts over the years. His contributions have played a pivotal role in strengthening the organization’s legal foundation.

Advocate Dable’s unmatched commitment and dedication to the party have not only benefited the Nagpur legal fraternity but are now poised to make a significant impact at the state level as well. This new responsibility is a testament to his exceptional skills and commitment to the field of law.

