Advocate Ashish Tote of Yavatmal Successfully Clears State Panel Exam Conducted by Vidharbha Cricket Association

Yavatmal: – In a remarkable achievement, Advocate Ashish Tote from Yavatmal has passed the prestigious State Panel Exam conducted by the renowned Vidharbha Cricket Association in Nagpur. The examination, held earlier this year, assessed participants on various aspects of cricket administration and governance.

Adv. Tote, an alumnus of Mahatma Jyotiba Fule Vidhyalaya in Yavatmal, completed his graduation in Arts from Yashwantrao Maharashtra Open University in Nashik. He further pursued LL.B from Amolakchand Law College in Yavatmal, showcasing his multidisciplinary interests.

With over 16 years of experience in the legal field, Advocate Ashish Tote has been practicing as a general practitioner at the District Court in Yavatmal since 2007. His dedication and commitment to his profession have earned him great respect within the legal community.

In addition to his legal pursuits, Adv. Tote has also actively contributed to the development of the legal fraternity. He served as the Secretary of the Yavatmal District Bar Association during the period of 2021-2022. This esteemed position highlights his leadership abilities and his willingness to work towards the betterment of the legal system.

The accomplishment of Adv. Tote has garnered praise and admiration from various notable figures within the legal profession. Senior Advocate Shri. Ranjit Sardey congratulated him on this remarkable feat. Additionally, his colleagues, including Adv. Prasanna Rathi, Adv. Aishwarya Alone, Rahul Tale (all from Nagpur), Adv. Manoj Patil (Dhule), and Nitin Mangrulkar (Yavatmal), joined in extending their warm congratulations to him.

Advocate Ashish Tote’s success in the State Panel Exam reflects his determination and dedication towards his chosen field. His achievements serve as an inspiration to aspiring legal professionals and showcase the talent that hails from Yavatmal. The entire community joins together in celebrating his accomplishment and wishes him continued success in his future endeavors.

