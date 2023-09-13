Adv Manjeet Kaur Matani’s presence marks Bajrang Dal’s Dahi handi in Nagpur

Nagpur: Adv. Manjeet Kaur Matani marked her presence at the Dahi handi programme organized by Nagpur Bajrang Dal, which witnessed a tremendous turnout.

Among the prominent attendees were Kishor Dikondwar, Vidarbha Mahamantri of International Hindu Parishad; Harshal Dharmal, President of Nagpur City, National Bajrang Dal; Anurag Raghorate, President; Ishwar Magar Mitra; and others. Bhandara MLA Narendra Bhondekar was also present during the event.

During her speech, Manjeet Kaur expressed, “Nagpur resides in every corner of my heart. For Nagpur, every breath of mine is a prayer, and every day I wish for my Nagpur to flourish. May every youth in Nagpur embody the spirit of Krishna, and may every woman possess the nature and love of Radha,” she said.

