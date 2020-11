Adv. Abhijit Wanjari gets support from 22 organizations

Sahavichar Sabha held at Janata College of Chandrapur

Nagpur / Chandrapur: All set for elections with the motto of ‘Parivartan Mission’, Adv. Abhijeet Wanjari is getting support from all levels and all strata’s of society. Twenty Two organizations declared their support to Adv. Wanjari at the meeting held at Chandrapur on Thursday.

Adv. Wanjari has stood up to solve the issues of graduates and ensure their development. Various organizations have come together to support him in the elections. The organizations have shown trust in the leadership of Adv. Wanjrai and came forward to support him. The letter regarding the same was given to Adv. Wanjari at Sahavichar Sabha.

Adv. Wanjari is official candidate of Mahavikas Aghadi (Nationalist Congress, Shiv Sena, PRP (Kawade group), RPNI (Gawai group) and Mitra Paksha) for Maharashtra Legislative Council Nagpur Graduate Constituency. A symposium was held at Janata College, Civil Lines, Chandrapur on Thursday for the campaign of Abhijit Govindrao Vanjari.

The event was presided over by the National President of OBC Federation, Dr. Babanrao Taywade while Chandrapur District Guardian Minister Vijay Vadettiwar, MP Balabhau Dhanorkar and former MLA Devrao Bhandekar, Babasaheb Vasade, Principal Dr. Ashok Jivtode, Principal Anil Shinde, Principal Suryakant Khanke were present prominently.

From the platform of Sahavichar Sabha, all dignitaries, organizations and attendees addressed to elect OBC candidate from Bahujan Samaj.

Sansthācālaka Saṅgha, Pracharya forum, NUTA, Young Teachers, Vijukta, Mukhyadhyapak saṅgha, Candrapura Jilha Mukhyadhyapak Association., Vimashii Saṅgha, Padavidhara Shikṣhak Sanghatana, Purogami Shikshak Saṅgha, Prathamik Shikṣhak Saṅgha, Chitrakala Shikṣhak Saṅgha, MCVC, Byfocal vibhag, Ma.Ra. Juni pension Hakka Saṅghaṭhana, Dist. Chandrapura, Jeṣhṭa Nagarika Saṅgha, Vakil Association, OBC Karma. Saṅghaṭana, Maha. Shikṣakettara Karmachari Saṅghaṭana, Mādhyamik Shikṣakettar Karmachari Saṅghaṭana, Sikṣakettara Karmachari Saṅgha., Sevanivritta Prathmik. Shikṣak Saṅgha, Ma.Ra. Uccha Madhyamik. Ka. Maha Shala kr̥ti Saṅghaṭana, Ma. Ra. Prathamik. Shikṣak Samiti, OBC karmachari. Adhikari Saṅghaṭana, have Supported Adv. Wanjari. The program was hosted Prof Ravi Vararkar.