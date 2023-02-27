Adult tiger dies after fight with another in Tadoba

Nagpur/Chandrapur: An adult tiger was found dead in the forest near Chak Nimbala under Chandrapur (buffer) range of Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR). Primary investigations have revealed that the feline has succumbed to injuries it suffered during a fight with another tiger. This is the sixth tiger death in Chandrapur district this year. The patrolling team found the carcass during evening hours.

Reports said that there were multiple injury marks on the body. A team headed by a round officer rushed to the spot and took possession of the dead tiger. The tiger was seen limping in the forest around a week back, and was kept under continuous monitoring. The tiger had a deep injury on its forehead near the eye.

According to RFO, Chandrapur (buffer) range, Swati Mhaiskar, the tiger had a territory adjacent to Moharli (buffer) and Chandrapur (buffer) ranges. The carcass of the tiger was taken to the Transit Treatment Centre (TTC) at Chandrapur after inquest formalities.

Shepherd killed in tiger attack

A 35-year old shepherd was killed in a tiger attack at compartment No-631 of Nagbhid Forest Range. According to reports, Kishor Dadaji Waghmare (35), a resident of Vilam in Nagbhid tehsil, went to the forest to graze his cattle. The tiger suddenly pounced on him and killed him. When Waghmare failed to return home in the evening, the family members launched a search to trace him. The villagers and family members noticed his body in the forest area in the evening hours. A post-mortem was conducted at the rural hospital at Nagbhid.

