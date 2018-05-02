Administration starts preparations for Assembly polls in Nagpur district

Election Department faces shortage of vehicles for election duty

Nagpur: With notification for Maharashtra Assembly elections to be issued on Friday, September 27, the Nagpur District Administration and Police Department have geared up for smooth polls. Nominations for October 21 polling will commence with the issuance of notification.

Nagpur District comprises total 12 seats including six constituencies in Nagpur City.

The District Administration took stock of the preparations for the Assembly elections. Arrangements are in place for candidates to file nominations in respective constituencies till October 4, as per the schedule issued by Election Commission of India. Last date for filing of nominations is October 4 and the scrutiny will be done on October 5. Last date for withdrawal of nominations is October 7. Polling is scheduled to be held in all 12 constituencies in Nagpur district on October 21 and counting of votes will be undertaken on October 24.

The city and rural police have also gearing up to curb any criminal and untoward activity before and during the Legislative Assembly elections. Police Department is also providing training to their officials about the election duty.

Shortage of vehicles for poll duty:

According to sources, around 1610 vehicles would be required for the Assembly elections. But various departments have been found hesitating to make available their vehicles for poll duty. Till to date, the Election Department has received only 200 vehicles. The Department would be needing 1610 vehicles including jeeps, buses, ambulances, fire brigade vehicles for various election works. However, despite requisition notices, heads of several government departments have been hesitating to make available their vehicles and thus upsetting the election bosses.

Sources further said that over 100 officials of Public Works Department and Forest Department were doling out excuses for sparing their vehicle for poll duty. Left with no choice, the district administration cracked the whip and started seizing vehicles. The vehicles were even seized on roads by asking the travelling officials to get down then and there. Since the vehicles are needed for national duty, the Election Department has initiated disciplinary action against those officials who defied the directives and did not make available their vehicles. Other erring officials have been directed to deposit their vehicles immediately. For seizer of vehicles, the District Election Department has squads comprising traffic police and RTO officials.