Adhering Covid norms, Holi festivities kick off amid stringent police bandobast in Nagpur

Nagpur: Adhering to Covid norms set by the District Administration, Holi festivities have begun across the Second Capital of the State with traditional Holika Dahan on Sunday evening. Nagpur Police ensure stringent bandobast on this occasion.

The festival of colours is celebrated as a mark of victory of good over evil. Holika Dahan also Kamudu pyre is celebrated by burning Holika, the devil. For many traditions in Hinduism, Holi celebrates the death of Holika in order to save Prahlad by Vishnu in the city of Multan, and thus Holi gets its name.

It is pertinent to mention that Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has banned Holi celebrations and Shab-e-Barat processions in public and private places amid the rise in COVID-19 cases.

According to an order issued by the NMC, not more than five people will be permitted to gather at public places during the festivals on March 28 and 29. Holi celebrations and Shab-e-Barat processions will not be permitted in private and public spaces, the notification stated.



