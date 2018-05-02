Addl CP Reddy, DCP Vinita S conduct surprise check at prominent markets in Sitabuldi, send Covidiots for RAT

Nagpur: Additional Commissioner of Police, North Region, Navinchandra Reddy and DCP Zone 2, Vinita S in association with Sitabuldi Police Staff conducted surprise check at prominent markets in Sitabuldi here, on Friday. Those who were found violating covid norms were rounded up and sent for Antigen tests.

The police team inspected Variety Square, Munje Chowk, Netaji Market, Modi No.3, Mobile Market and took action against those flouting the Covid norms.

The Covidiots were all taken for Rapid Antigen Test at RAT Kiosk, Variety Square. Action was also taken against the shops and hawkers who were found defying Covid norms.



