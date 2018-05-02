Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Fri, May 21st, 2021

    Addl CP Reddy, DCP Vinita S conduct surprise check at prominent markets in Sitabuldi, send Covidiots for RAT

    Nagpur: Additional Commissioner of Police, North Region, Navinchandra Reddy and DCP Zone 2, Vinita S in association with Sitabuldi Police Staff conducted surprise check at prominent markets in Sitabuldi here, on Friday. Those who were found violating covid norms were rounded up and sent for Antigen tests.

    The police team inspected Variety Square, Munje Chowk, Netaji Market, Modi No.3, Mobile Market and took action against those flouting the Covid norms.

    The Covidiots were all taken for Rapid Antigen Test at RAT Kiosk, Variety Square. Action was also taken against the shops and hawkers who were found defying Covid norms.


    Trending In Nagpur
    Addl CP Reddy, DCP Vinita S conduct surprise check at prominent markets in Sitabuldi, send Covidiots for RAT
    Addl CP Reddy, DCP Vinita S conduct surprise check at prominent markets in Sitabuldi, send Covidiots for RAT
    सफल रहा अभायुकुस सक्रिय सदस्यों के साथ वर्चुअल “जनसंवाद” कार्यक्रम
    सफल रहा अभायुकुस सक्रिय सदस्यों के साथ वर्चुअल “जनसंवाद” कार्यक्रम
    आज गज्जु यादव यांचा गांधी पुतळा, व्हेरायटी चौक सीताबर्डी येथे उपोषण
    आज गज्जु यादव यांचा गांधी पुतळा, व्हेरायटी चौक सीताबर्डी येथे उपोषण
    हिंगना परिसर में रहने वाली किशोरी से किया दुष्कर्म
    At least 13 Naxals killed in Gadchiroli, encounter underway
    At least 13 Naxals killed in Gadchiroli, encounter underway
    खदानों की नीलामी व मज़दूर विरोधी नीतियों के ख़िलाफ़ श्रमिकों में आक्रोश
    कोरोना से मृतकों को 5 लाख रूपये व आश्रित को आजीवन राशन,बिजली फ्री दें महाराष्ट्र सरकार – शेख
    कोरोना से मृतकों को 5 लाख रूपये व आश्रित को आजीवन राशन,बिजली फ्री दें महाराष्ट्र सरकार – शेख
    सर्दी होने पर मादा बाघ का हुआ कोरोना टेस्ट
    सर्दी होने पर मादा बाघ का हुआ कोरोना टेस्ट
    नागपुर सेंट्रल जेल में 6 कैदी पॉजिटिव
    नागपुर सेंट्रल जेल में 6 कैदी पॉजिटिव
    भांडेवाडीतील कचऱ्यावर शास्त्रोक्त प्रक्रिया करा : महेश महाजन
    भांडेवाडीतील कचऱ्यावर शास्त्रोक्त प्रक्रिया करा : महेश महाजन
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145