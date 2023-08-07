Actor Vijay Raghavendra’s wife Spandana dies in Bangkok

Prominent Kannada film actor-director Vijay Raghavendra’s wife Spandana died in Bangkok on Monday, the family said.

Spandana (44) had gone on a trip to Thailand’s capital with her cousins, and Raghavendra too had joined them after completing his shooting schedules. “Last night she went to sleep and did not get up in the morning. We believe it (death) is due to (complications arising from) low blood pressure, Sri Murali told reporters, quoting his brother Raghavendra who called him up from Bangkok.

Spandana is the daughter of retired police officer B K Shivaram and niece of Congress MLC B K Hariprasad. She had acted in a movie Apoorva’, making a guest appearance. Hariprasad said: Spandana did not get up in the morning. They are saying it’s a heart attack”. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and several others expressed shock over her death and offered condolences.

