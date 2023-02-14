Actor Javed Khan Amrohi, known for ‘Nukkad’ and ‘Lagaan’, dies

Veteran theatre and film actor Javed Khan Amrohi, best known for his roles in popular DD serial Nukkad and films such as Lagaan and Chak De! India, died on Tuesday due to lung failure at a hospital in Mumbai, according to his filmmaker Ramesh Talwar.

He was in his early 70s.

Advertisement

The veteran actor was suffering from breathing ailment and was bedridden for the past one year.

He was undergoing treatment at Surya Nursing Home in suburban Mumbai, Talwar told PTI.

“He passed away at the hospital around 1 pm as both his lungs failed,” he added.

Actor Akhilendra Mishra, Amrohi’s frequent collaborator from his theatre days and co-star of Lagaan, said he was ailing for a long time.

“He was my senior in theatre. He was an active member of IPTA (Indian People’s Theatre Association) Mumbai since the 1970s,” Mishra told PTI.

The actor’s last rites will be performed at the Oshiwara Kabristan at 7.30 pm, he added.

Having started his career with theatre after graduating from the Film and Television Institute of India, Amrohi appeared in smaller yet pivotal roles in over 150 films and close to a dozen TV shows.

He is best known for playing the barber Karim in the late 1980s TV show Nukkad; Anand Akela, one of the suitors of Raveena Tandon’s character in Andaz Apna Apna; the cricket commentator in Lagaan, and a support staff of the Indian Women’s Hockey team in Chak De! India.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement