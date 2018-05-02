Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Tue, Nov 26th, 2019
National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

Activist Trupti Desai to visit Sabarimala along with Bindu Ammini

Women’s rights activist Trupti Desai reached on Tuesday Kochi to proceed to Sabarimala to offer prayers at the Lord Ayyappa shrine.

Desai and a few other activists who landed at the Kochi International Airport early Tuesday have been taken to Kochi city police commissionerate.

She said they preferred November 26 to visit the shrine as it was the Constitution Day.

She said she has come up with the 2018 order of the Supreme Court permitting entry of women of all age groups into the Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala.

“I will leave Kerala only after offering prayers at the shrine,” the activist said.

The Pune-based Desai had made an unsuccessful attempt to enter the temple in November last year, weeks after the Supreme Court lifted the ban that prevented women and girls between the age of 10 and 50 from entering the famous shrine.

Happening Nagpur
“Tere Chehre se Najar nahi Hatati………” A musical concert.
“Tere Chehre se Najar nahi Hatati………” A musical concert.
Carnatic music followers display art with elan
Carnatic music followers display art with elan
Nagpur Crime News
Monster truck leaves two B Pharm students injured in Kamptee
Monster truck leaves two B Pharm students injured in Kamptee
Burglars break into house in Kotwali, flees with Rs 1.4 lakh booty
Burglars break into house in Kotwali, flees with Rs 1.4 lakh booty
Maharashtra News
विधिमंडळ सचिवालयाच्या लेखी जयंत पाटील राष्ट्रवादीचे अधिकृत गटनेते
विधिमंडळ सचिवालयाच्या लेखी जयंत पाटील राष्ट्रवादीचे अधिकृत गटनेते
नासुप्र में मनाया गया संविधान दिवस
नासुप्र में मनाया गया संविधान दिवस
Hindi News
फ्लोर टेस्ट से पहले फडणवीस का सरेंडर, CM पद से इस्तीफे का ऐलान
फ्लोर टेस्ट से पहले फडणवीस का सरेंडर, CM पद से इस्तीफे का ऐलान
एससी के फैसले के बाद संजय राउत बोले- सत्य परेशान हो सकता है, पराजित नहीं
एससी के फैसले के बाद संजय राउत बोले- सत्य परेशान हो सकता है, पराजित नहीं
Trending News
Jain Internationl School Case : Second PM report may clear cause of kid’s death, says SP Ola
Jain Internationl School Case : Second PM report may clear cause of kid’s death, says SP Ola
Ajit Pawar Quits Before Floor Test
Ajit Pawar Quits Before Floor Test
Featured News
Devendra Fadnavis resigns as Maharashtra CM
Devendra Fadnavis resigns as Maharashtra CM
26/11 anniversary: Fadnavis, governor pay tribute
26/11 anniversary: Fadnavis, governor pay tribute
Trending In Nagpur
Monster truck leaves two B Pharm students injured in Kamptee
Monster truck leaves two B Pharm students injured in Kamptee
International Conference on “Sustainable Energy and Environmental Challenges” from 27th Nov
International Conference on “Sustainable Energy and Environmental Challenges” from 27th Nov
एक पदचारी सब पर भारी: Cops appeal pedestrians to use footpaths
एक पदचारी सब पर भारी: Cops appeal pedestrians to use footpaths
Devendra Fadnavis resigns as Maharashtra CM
Devendra Fadnavis resigns as Maharashtra CM
Jain Internationl School Case : Second PM report may clear cause of kid’s death, says SP Ola
Jain Internationl School Case : Second PM report may clear cause of kid’s death, says SP Ola
एससी के फैसले के बाद संजय राउत बोले- सत्य परेशान हो सकता है, पराजित नहीं
एससी के फैसले के बाद संजय राउत बोले- सत्य परेशान हो सकता है, पराजित नहीं
छात्र की मौत के मामले में कॉज ऑफ़ डेथ का कारण आने के बाद ही स्थिति होगी स्पष्ट : एसपी ओला
छात्र की मौत के मामले में कॉज ऑफ़ डेथ का कारण आने के बाद ही स्थिति होगी स्पष्ट : एसपी ओला
संविधान प्रास्ताविका पार्क उदघाटित
संविधान प्रास्ताविका पार्क उदघाटित
Round Table India and Ladies Circle observe week full of welfare activities
Round Table India and Ladies Circle observe week full of welfare activities
फडणवीस सरकार को SC से बड़ा झटका, 30 घंटे में साबित करना होगा बहुमत
फडणवीस सरकार को SC से बड़ा झटका, 30 घंटे में साबित करना होगा बहुमत
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145