Active Covid cases in India dip to 16,400

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections fell below 2,000 after 28 days taking India’s tally of Covid-19 cases to 4,31,25,370, while the active cases dipped to 16,400, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

A total of 1,579 new Covid cases were reported in a span of 24 hours and the death toll climbed to 5,24,260 with 19 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.