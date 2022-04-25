Achievers Sports League- The Cricket Championship- 2022

Advertisement

Nagpur: The Achievers Cricket League 2022 came to a bright closing. The event was graced by the Chief Guest Ms. Devyani Sandeep Joshi, Ex-State level basketball player. Result:- Team Thor won the toss and elected to bowl first. TeamAvengers made 106/3 runs in 10 Overs and Thor made 96/2 in 10 overs .

Team Avengers won the match by 10 runs. From Avengers Captain Anurag Wagh played important role by making 53 runs in 27 balls. From losing side Samarth took 1 wicket.

Mrs. Devyani Joshi was overwhelmed that The Achievers school came up with this great initiative to bring all parents and children together on one platform. Mast. Samarth Pethekar won the purple cap by taking the highest number of wickets (6 wickets) & the orange cap undoubtedly was given to Mr. Anurag Wagh from team Avenger for making the highest scores (133 runs)

In her appreciation note, she congratulated all the teams for the perfect display of sportsmanship. All participants were thrilled, full of enthusiasm, and active. The Closing Ceremony ground buzzed with winning cheers. It was the first-of-its-kind event organized in Nagpur.

The Mega final that was played on 24th April 2022 was nail-biting, Players fought hard to bring the victory to their favor. It was a floodlight Tournament at The Achievers School campus at Wardha Road, Nagpur. Live telecast/ streaming was done on Youtube and Facebook simultaneously.

The tremendous crowd witnessed a high-scoring match with some superlative performance. This event was the brainchild of Mr. Nitin Katiyar, the founder of The Achievers School & The League could not have been complete without the support The Team achievers and all our parents. Special thanks were given to Mr. Vijay Yadav, owner of Deltasun Solutions Pvt Ltd, a parent, a player & the sponsor of the Team Jerseys.

