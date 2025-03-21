Achievers School, Manish Nagar, Inspires Young Minds with a Moral Tale on World Storytelling Day

Advertisement



Nagpur: The Achievers School, Manish Nagar, celebrated World Storytelling Day with great enthusiasm and purpose. The event featured a captivating enactment of the classic tale “The Bear and the Bees” by the teachers, delivering the valuable moral lesson of “never getting angry.”

With dynamic performances and engaging narration, the teachers brought the story to life, captivating the young audience. The tale highlighted the importance of emotional regulation, demonstrating how unchecked anger can lead to undesirable consequences. The students were enthralled by the performance, making the lesson both memorable and impactful.

“At The Achievers Preschool, we strive to nurture well-rounded individuals who not only excel academically but also develop strong moral values,” said Ms. Sharmila Muthye, Centre Head of the school. She emphasized the significance of using storytelling as a powerful tool to instill essential life skills in children.

The event was a resounding success, reinforcing the school’s commitment to holistic education. By blending creativity with meaningful life lessons, The Achievers School continues to shape compassionate, resilient, and ethically driven future leaders.

