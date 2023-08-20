Nagpur: In a fresh twist to the ongoing investigation of the Sana Khan murder case, accused Amit Sahu is now facing new allegations of extortion. A complaint has been lodged against him at the Manakapur Police Station, where he is accused of threatening individuals for financial gain.

According to the complainant’s statement, Sahu, aged 35, allegedly used his connections with political figures and other acquaintances, as well as his association with the victim, Aana Khan (name changed), to engage in a series of manipulative actions. He is alleged to have exploited both known and unfamiliar individuals, in addition to engaging in inappropriate relationships and creating explicit videos.

The complainant further states that Sahu subjected Sana Khan to psychological distress and even issued threats of physical harm. Through the distribution of explicit videos and photos, Amit Sahu and his associates from Jabalpur and Nagpur allegedly coerced individuals into providing money, essentially blackmailing them under duress.

The accused, through explicit content and compromising images, reportedly managed to extort money from several individuals in Jabalpur and Nagpur up until the present day.

Acting upon the complaint, the Manakapur Police have registered a case against Amit Sahu under multiple sections, including 387/23, 384, 386, 389, 354(D), 120(B), and 34 of the Indian Penal Code, as well as sections 66(E), 67, and 67(A) of the Information Technology Act. The Nagpur Cyber Department is collaborating with the investigation, utilizing their technical expertise to examine digital evidence.

As the investigation into the Sana Khan murder case continues, these new allegations of extortion against Amit Sahu have added another layer of complexity to the unfolding legal proceedings. The police are expected to thoroughly scrutinize the evidence and ensure a comprehensive investigation into all the accusations made against the accused.

