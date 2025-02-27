Accused Defends, Then Vanishes: Nagpur Police Caught Off Guard!

Nagpur witnessed a dramatic turn of events as Prashant Kortkar, accused of abusing historian Indrajit Sawant over controversial remarks on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, appeared before the local media to defend himself. However, a major question has now arisen—how did Kortkar manage to flee Nagpur despite police security at his residence?

Kolhapur police had filed a case against Kortkar, and upon learning about it, he addressed the media in Nagpur, claiming that his voice had been morphed. “I never called historian Indrajit Sawant. Someone misused my name to create mischief,” he stated.

A case was registered against Kortkar at the Juna Rajwada Police Station in Kolhapur, making him an accused in a serious offense. Yet, he openly presented his defense before the media while Nagpur police remained mere spectators. When he announced that he would file a complaint with the cyber police, Nagpur police readily believed him, assuming he would not flee.

However, this overconfidence proved costly. Despite being under scrutiny for allegedly disturbing social harmony in Maharashtra, Kortkar managed to outsmart Nagpur police and escape, raising serious questions about law enforcement’s handling of the situation.