Nagpur: The Social Security Department team has successfully cracked a burglary case that occurred in the Sadar Police Station limits by arresting one accused. During the operation, stolen property worth approximately ₹30,500 was recovered.

The arrested individual has been identified as Sheikh Sultan Sheikh Mohammad (age 23), a resident of Govind Ganj, Uppalwadi, Kamptee Road.

From his possession, police recovered an Asus Vivobook laptop and a black-colored bag, together valued at ₹30,500.

After undergoing a medical examination, the accused was handed over to the Sadar Police Station for further interrogation.

According to Police Inspector Rahul Shire of the Social Security Department, the action has also been officially recorded in the SIMBA App used for case tracking and documentation.