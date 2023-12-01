Accidental death 4 months ago turns out to be a murder in Koradi

Advertisement

Nagpur: A youth whose body was found on the railway track behind Salfiyabad locality in Koradi area four months ago turned out to be a murder. Koradi Police booked two goons for killing Shaikh Ashpak Shaikh Mushtaq (22) presuming him to be a police informer.

The accused have been identified as Aslam Khan Jamshed Khan (34), a resident of Plot No 131, Kale Layout, Om Nagar, and Shaikh Mohsin Shaikh Musa alias Baba Tiger (26), a resident of Gittikhadan. Shaikh Ashpak and Aslam Khan were found critically injured on the Nagpur-Delhi railway track behind Salfiyabad in Koradi Police Station around 12.45 pm on July 30. They were rushed to Mayo Hospital where the doctors declared Shaikh Ashpak as ‘brought dead.’ Aslam Khan, who sustained serious injuries, was shifted to Government Medical College & Hospital.

During Aslam Khan’s treatment, police recorded his statement. On the basis of his statement, police registered a case under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure and initiated an investigation. Later, the probe revealed that Shaikh Ashpak, who was residing at Plot No 122, Nazir Colony, Bokhara Road, had a tiff with Aslam Khan and Shaikh Mohsin as they were harassing him. Threatening Shaikh Ashpak of dire consequences, they had extorted Rs 25,000 by allegedly branding him as a police informer on July 28. Again, they were demanding Rs 1 lakh cash by issuing him life threats.

When he refused to fulfil their demand, they took Shaikh Ashpak to the railway track and started thrashing him with stones. A scuffle broke out between them. In the scuffle, Aslam Khan sustained injuries. Aslam Khan and Shaikh Mohsin then caught Shaikh Ashpak and banged his head on a train resulting in his death. Following the information given by eye-witnesses, police registered a case under Sections 302, 364A, 386,182 and 34 of the IPC against Aslam Khan and Shaikh Mohsin.