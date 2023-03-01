About 500 localities register for Swachh Mohalla contest by NMC

Nagpur: About 500 localities in Nagpur have registered for participation in the Swachh Mohalla competition being organised by Nagpur@2025 and Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC).

A prize of up to Rs. 25 lakh is instituted for the winners that will be utilised for undertaking development works as per the wishes of the respective winning mohalla committees. Maximum entries, about 58 have been received from the Hanuman Nagar Zone of NMC followed by 57 from Ashi Nagar Zone.

The 58 mohallas that are participating in the Swachh Mohalla competition represent 11,275 homes. In Gandhibagh Zone, there are 54 mohallas (7719 homes), Laxminagar Zone 53 mohallas (10638 homes), Lakadganj Zone 52 mohallas (12,304 homes), Nehru Nagar Zone 48 mohallas (12,300 homes), Dhantoli Zone 19 mohallas (19,125 homes) are contesting for coveted prize.

To raise awareness about the Swachh Mohalla competition, Additional Municipal Commissioner Ram Joshi, along with Deputy Commissioner, Solid Waste Management, Dr Gajendra Mahalle, Nagpur @2025 chief Shiv Kumar Rao, Convenor Nimish Sutaria, Malhar Deshpande, Kiran Mundadha and others are holding corner meetings throughout the city explaining the advantages of cleanliness and most importantly the good work that would be accruing to society through the competition.

As per the rules framed for the competition, each of the mohallas should have participation of 200 to 500 households and the panel of judges will review the cleanliness and other aspects till March 31 after which the winners are going to be announced. The first three place winners would get development funds of Rs. 25 lakh each. For second spot five mohallas would be chosen and they would be eligible for works worth Rs. 10 lakh and for third place seven mohallas are going to be shortlisted and here development works of Rs. 5 lakh are going to be sanctioned by NMC.

