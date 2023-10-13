Aarya 3 Trailer Out: The much-awaited trailer of Sushmita Sen’s Aarya 3 is out and we are mesmerised with the role she has picked for the season 3. Sushmita as Sherni ‘lioness’ aka Aarya, brings the best version of herself to protect her children who get into problems amid the dealing of drugs with the Russians. The 1.58 minute trailer shows Aarya involved in the drug activities she previously disapproved of. The opium enterprise, formerly under her father’s control, is now under her command. She is the queen of the business which becomes a problem in the family.

Sushmita Sen is joined in the cast by Sikandar Kher, Indraneil Sengupta, Ila Arun, Vikas Kumar, Maya Sarao, Geetanjali Kulkarni.

Created and co-directed by Ram Madhvani, Aarya Season 3 will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from November 3.

Talking about Aarya 3, Sushmita Sen said in a statement, “Aarya is the brightest jewel in my crown. Portraying her has been an empowering journey. What fuels my excitement for season 3 of Aarya is that she’s totally unabashed and ruling the game of life once played with her. She’s making new enemies and new allies because this Sherni (Tigress) is now the new Don in town. Ram Madhvani has really grown the action, emotions and twists three fold in this new season, so, get ready to meet the Sherni only on Disney+ Hotstar.”

