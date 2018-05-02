Aaditya Thackeray to file nomination on 3rd Oct

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray will today file his nomination for the prestigious Worli assembly seat in south-central Mumbai, Maharashtra.

The Thackeray junior will be accompanied by his father and party chief Uddhav and most of the top party leaders. According to sources, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will also be present at the time of Aaditya’s nomination.

Aditya is the first member of the Thackeray family to contest an election after Shalini Thackeray, who had unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Shalini is the wife of Jeetendra Thackeray, a cousin of MNS founder Raj Thackeray.

Ahead of that, the party will hold a massive roadshow in Mumbai. According to reports, Aditya’s roadshow is likely to pass from Lower Parel’s ‘Shivalaya’, Shiv Sena branch, to fill his candidature nomination form.

Aditya Thackeray, a BA and LLB, is the son of Uddhav and Rashmi Thackeray and has a younger brother, Tejas Thackeray. While a section of the party has been projecting Aditya Thackeray as the chief ministerial candidate of Shiv Sena, others have been clamouring for Uddhav Thackeray to take the plunge himself — developments that have not gone down well with Sena`s wary ally, the BJP.