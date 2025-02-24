A tiny masterpiece: VNIT student breaks records with Shivaji Maharaj’s painting on a leaf

Nagpur: In an awe-inspiring display of creativity, Shashank Basude, a fourth-year architecture student from Nagpur’s Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology (VNIT), has earned a spot in the India Book of Records for creating the smallest-ever painting of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on a dried netted peepal leaf measuring just 3.5 cm x 4 cm — that’s smaller than a standard postage stamp!

This remarkable achievement showcases Shashank’s unwavering dedication and innovative artistic spirit. His choice of medium — so delicate and intricate — reflects the immense patience and passion he poured into every stroke, truly capturing the essence of Shivaji Maharaj, a legendary symbol of bravery and vision.

But this is far from Shashank’s first brush with groundbreaking creativity. From crafting a clay sculpture of the great warrior to creating an elaborate 2.4-metre thread portrait using a mind-boggling 6.4 kilometres of thread, Shashank has consistently pushed the boundaries of what art can be. Each project is not just an artwork; it’s a tribute to his hero, Shivaji Maharaj, and a testament to Shashank’s bold experiments with unconventional materials and techniques.

This recognition not only brings pride to VNIT and the local community but also positions Shashank as a rising star with the potential to make waves in the world of art and innovation.

In a world where the bigger is often seen as better, Shashank has proven that sometimes the smallest creations can make the biggest impact.