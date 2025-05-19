“A picture is worth a thousand words”: Will NMC bosses wake up to ground reality?

Advertisement



Nagpur: They say “A picture is worth a thousand words” — a single image can speak volumes where words fall short. In Bajrang Nagar under Hanuman Nagar Zone of Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC), a vibrant mural urging citizens to segregate dry and wet waste stands as a creative call for cleanliness. Ironically, bang in front of the mural, a heap of garbage grows unchecked every day, turning the very spot into an unofficial dumping ground.

The contradiction couldn’t be starker. While the artwork seeks to inspire civic responsibility, the accumulating waste tells a different story — one of apathy and neglect. This mismatch raises serious concerns about the effectiveness of awareness campaigns and the ground-level implementation of the Swachh Bharat Mission.

Gold Rate 15 May 2025 Gold 24 KT 92,100/- Gold 22 KT 85,700/- Silver/Kg 94,800/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

With the Swachh Survekshan 2025 evaluation just around the corner, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) finds itself under the microscope. The national assessment will scrutinize urban sanitation and waste management practices across 54 key indicators, including garbage segregation, scientific waste processing, sewage management, and automation in road sweeping.

Among these, one of the most decisive elements this year will be citizen feedback. The voice of the people will directly influence the city’s score, particularly with regard to solid waste management.

In this context, visible garbage vulnerable points (GVPs) like the one in Bajrang Nagar could significantly tarnish the city’s image. The presence of unattended trash in areas meant to inspire public participation in cleanliness raises doubts about the NMC’s on-ground preparedness.

If Nagpur truly aspires to rise in the national cleanliness rankings, swift corrective action and consistent community engagement will be essential. Will the civic authorities rise to the occasion and clean up their act before it’s too late?

Will Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) bosses wake up and take measures to save the image of the Second Capital of Maharashtra?

Advertisement

Advertisement