A man arrested for having physical relationship with a female dog

Nagpur: A shocking, Horrific and shameful incident comes to light in which a man caught having sex with a female dog. The shameful act comes to light when the video of the incident went viral. As per the information, A 40-year-old man was arrested on Friday for allegedly committing a sexual crime on a female dog in Nagpur’s Hudkeshwar area, a police official said.

A video of the incident is doing rounds on internet. In the viral video a man indulging in the act in a garden in Shahu Nagar area had gone viral on social media. ,” Inspector Lalit Vartikar of Hudkeshwar police station said. “He was held on a tip off on Friday morning. He hails from Balaghat district in Madhya Pradesh and works as a labourer here,”.

The accused has been charged under section 377 (carnal intercourse against the order of nature), 294 (obscenity) and other offences under the Indian Penal Code and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, the official added. The incident comes to light when a video is shared on a social media with the caption. “Without any remorse and regret that old man was abusing the dog. Just because animals can’t speak humans are crossing all limits of abuse. Please help and share maximum to catch the abuser.” In the video it is clear that he is performing unnatural sex with a dog. The video left everyone in shock. As of now the accused has taken into the custody and further investigation is going on in the case.

