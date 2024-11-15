94-yr old woman casts her vote from home in Central Nagpur constituency

Advertisement

Nagpur: A 94-year old woman named Suraj Devi Lata, a voter in Central Nagpur Assembly constituency, exercised her franchise by voting from her home in Mahal locality of the city.

Notably, the Election Commission is offering a home voting service for elderly voters aged 85 and above, as well as individuals with disabilities greater than 40%, to make the voting process more accessible and safe for them during the upcoming Assembly elections in Maharashtra. This service will be available to 3,437 voters across 12 constituencies in Nagpur district on November 14 and 15, including 1,416 voters from rural areas and 2,021 from urban areas.

The home voting service for rural constituencies will assist specific numbers of disabled and elderly voters in each area. In Katol, 54 disabled voters and 345 voters aged 85 and above will benefit; in Saoner, 27 disabled voters and 189 elderly voters; in Hingna, 23 disabled voters and 127 elderly voters; in Umred, 64 disabled voters and 279 voters aged 85 and above; in Kamptee, 21 disabled voters and 120 elderly voters; and in Ramtek, 20 disabled voters and 147 voters aged 85 and above will be able to cast their votes from home.

The home voting service for urban constituencies will cover the following groups of disabled and elderly voters: Nagpur South West has 771 voters over 85 and 36 disabled voters; Nagpur South has 361 voters over 85 and 36 disabled voters; Nagpur East has 128 voters over 85 and 39 disabled voters; Nagpur Central has 151 voters over 85 and 18 disabled voters; Nagpur West has 329 voters over 85 and 50 disabled voters; and Nagpur North has 84 voters over 85 and 18 disabled voters.

To increase voter participation and ensure all eligible voters can cast their ballots, the district administration is conducting awareness campaigns. Voters must complete a sample 12-D form to access the home voting service. Additionally, political party representatives are allowed to be present during the voting process, but voter confidentiality will be maintained.

The entire home voting process will prioritize confidentiality. Video recordings will be made during the voting, and a team will be present, including two officers, a micro inspector, a videographer, and authorized representatives from the candidates. Voters are being informed about the procedure by their Booth Level Officer. District Election Officer Dr. Vipin Itankar emphasized that all staff members have been given strict instructions to uphold the secrecy of the vote.