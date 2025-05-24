900-gram baby undergoes rare heart surgery at AIIMS Nagpur, survives against all odds

Advertisement



Nagpur: In what doctors are calling a medical miracle, a premature baby girl weighing just 900 grams at birth has survived a rare and high-risk heart surgery at AIIMS Nagpur — marking a significant milestone in neonatal care for the region.

The infant, born as one of twins at just 26 weeks of gestation, was rushed to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at AIIMS Nagpur soon after delivery. Doctors quickly identified a life-threatening heart condition — Patent Ductus Arteriosus (PDA) — a congenital defect where a fetal blood vessel fails to close after birth, placing severe strain on the baby’s heart and lungs.

“Her condition was extremely critical. She was entirely dependent on a ventilator and wasn’t responding to medication,” said Dr Nishant Banait, part of the neonatal team. “Surgical intervention was the only option left.”

What followed was a rare and delicate procedure known as PDA ligation, where the open blood vessel is surgically closed. Performing heart surgery on such a tiny patient — smaller than a loaf of bread — required exceptional precision and coordination.

The surgery, successfully conducted by a multidisciplinary team at AIIMS Nagpur, is believed to be the first of its kind performed on such a low birth weight infant in the entire Vidarbha region.

“Just 48 hours after the operation, she began breathing independently and was taken off the ventilator,” Dr Banait shared. “She steadily began feeding, gaining weight, and has now been discharged in stable condition.”

Today, the baby is home with her twin, gaining strength each day — a testament to the hospital’s expertise and dedication.

Dr P.P. Joshi, Executive Director of AIIMS Nagpur, lauded the achievement. “This case is not just a medical success—it’s a story of resilience, skill, and teamwork. Successfully operating on a 900-gram preterm baby reflects the world-class neonatal care available right here in central India.”

Dr Seema Parvekar, Medical Superintendent, also congratulated the team, calling it a proud moment for the institute. “This case reinforces our commitment to providing the highest standards of care to even the most vulnerable patients,” she said.

The rare survival story stands as a beacon of hope for parents of premature babies and highlights AIIMS Nagpur’s growing stature in advanced pediatric and neonatal treatment.

