    Published On : Tue, Jun 30th, 2020

    9 officials at Nagpur Central Jail test positive for Covid-19

    Nagpur Central Jail

    Nagpur: As many as nine officials of Nagpur Central Jail tested positive for novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) on Tuesday. Following which a mass testing drive for prison staff and inmates was also initiated.

    According to sources, the officials complained of cold and fever. They were later, tested for the virus borne disease, results of which came positive on Tuesday. This has sparked anxiety among the prison staff.

    In the meantime, the contact tracing of the positive personnel was initiated by the jail authorities. Other jail staffers, who also came in contact, have reportedly been sent on home quarantine while inmates have been kept in an isolation barrack, sources informed.

