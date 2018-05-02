9 bricks laid down at Ram Mandir construction site

Nine bricks were laid down as part of the ‘bhoomi pujan’ at the site for Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday.

Earlier during the ‘bhoomi pujan’, performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a priest had explained the significance of the nine bricks which were to be laid down to mark the beginning of the construction process.

“Nine bricks are kept here… these were sent by devotees of Lord Ram from around the world in 1989. There are 2,75,000 such bricks, out of which 100 bricks with ‘Jai Shri Ram’ engraving have been taken,” the priest said.

Soil from more than 2,000 pilgrimage sites and water from more than 100 sacred rivers were brought to be used for purification and other rituals during the ‘bhoomi pujan’ held on Wednesday.

After laying the foundation stone for the Ram temple, PM Modi had termed the event as an “emotional moment” for the country and added that “every heart is illuminated today”.

“Every heart is illuminated; it is an emotional moment for the entire country… A long wait ends today… A grand temple will now be built for our Ram Lalla who had been living under a tent for many years,” PM Modi had said, at foundation stone-laying ceremony.

“With the construction of this temple, not only history is being made, but is being repeated. The way boatmen to tribals helped Lord Ram, the way children helped Lord Krishna lift Govardhan mountain, similarly, with everyone’s efforts temple construction will be completed,” he added.

The PM also unveiled the plaque of the temple and a commemorative postage stamp on ‘Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir’.

President of Ram Mandir Trust Mahant Nitya Gopal Das, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Governor Anandiben Patel and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Chief Mohan Bhagwat were also present with him.

Earlier, PM Modi planted a ‘parijat’ sapling in the temple premises, considered a divine plant, ahead of the foundation stone-laying of Ram Temple.

In Ayodhya, Modi’s first halt was at Hanumangarhi temple, marking the first-ever visit by any PM to this temple. He also became the first PM to visit the Ram Janmabhoomi site.