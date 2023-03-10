8 Maharashtra farmers die every day: Ajit Pawar

Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra legislative assembly Ajit Pawar on Friday accused the state government of being insensitive to farmers’ problems.

Eight farmers end their life in the state every day, he claimed after initiating a debate on the farmers’ issues in the Lower House.

“The Eknath Shinde- Devendra Fadnavis government is insensitive to the problems of farmers. Farmers’ morale has plummeted because of the government’s anti-farmer policies,” he said.

“Everyday eight farmers commit suicide in the state,” the Nationalist Congress Party leader claimed.

Farmers in the state are facing challenges such as poor harvests and crop loss due to unseasonal rains, Pawar said. They have to throw away their produce sometimes because of low prices, he said.

Pawar also alleged that electricity connections to agricultural pumps are being disconnected for non-payment of bills.

Electricity bills of farmers should be waived as they are facing the impact of inflation, Pawar said.

The economy of Maharashtra as well as the country can not grow if farmers are in distress, the NCP leader said.

Farmers in the state were also having trouble getting crop loans, and as nationalised banks do not entertain them they have to go to money lenders, he said.

If they can not repay the loan they have to take the extreme step of ending life, he added.

Insurance companies do not pay out crop insurance if farmers face losses due to heavy or unseasonal rains, Pawar claimed.

Production costs have increased due to rising prices of fertiliser, he said, adding that unless fertiliser prices are brought under control, farmers will not get any profit.

