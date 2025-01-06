8 jawans, driver killed as Naxals blow up vehicle in Chhattisgarh

Advertisement













Raipur: At least nine people, including eight Dantewada District Reserve Guard (DRG) jawans, were killed after their vehicle was blown up by Naxals through an IED blast in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur on Monday.

“Nine people — eight Dantewada DRG jawans and one driver — lost their lives after their vehicle was blown up by Naxals through an IED blast, in Bijapur. They were returning after a joint operation of Dantewada, Narayanpur and Bijapur,” a news agency quoted IG Bastar as saying.

Wenesday Rate Wednesday01 Jan. 2025 Gold 24 KT 76,900 /- Gold 22 KT 71,500 /- Silver / Kg 86,700 /- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The incident comes days after an encounter broke out between the security forces and Naxals in Bastar, in which five ultras were killed. Four Naxalites were found dead initially on Sunday (December 5), while one more body was recovered later. A DRG head constable was also killed in the gunfight.

Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao said, “Information about a cowardly attack by Naxalites has come from Bijapur. I express condolences for the jawans. This is a cowardly action as jawans are working towards eliminating naxals. They have done this due to desperation and disappointment. This sacrifice of the jawans won’t go in vain.”

Chhattisgarh Assembly Speaker and former CM Raman Singh said, “Whenever big operations happen against them, these Naxalites come down to cowardly attack. I express my condolences to the families of the jawans who lost their lives in this attack. The big step that Chhattisgarh government and central government are taking will take this step forward further.”

The attack comes as the Central Government has vowed to eliminate Naxalism in the country by March 2026. Last month, Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Chhattisgarh and highlighted that over the last year, security forces had killed 287 Naxals, arrested 1,000, and witnessed 837 surrenders.

Besides the Centre, the Chhattisgarh government has implemented policies to encourage Naxalites to surrender. These programs offer rehabilitation and reintegration into society, aiming to reduce the insurgent population. Initiatives like the Community Policing Programme for Naxal Affected Areas have been introduced to build trust between law enforcement and local communities, thereby enhancing cooperation in counterinsurgency efforts.