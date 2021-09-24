8-hour shifts for women cops to be implemented across the State: Maharashtra DGP

Nagpur: Following the successful implementation of eight-hour shifts for women personnel in Nagpur and other cities, Maharashtra Director General of Police (DGP) Sanjay Pandey on Friday announced that the Police Department will now be implementing the same pattern of working across the State in a phased manner.

Besides professional work, female cops have to look after their household work. Thus in a bid to offer some relief to them DGP Sanjay Pandey had conceptualized this initiative.

Following which Nagpur Police Commissioner (CP) Amitesh Kumar had ordered eight-hour shifts for women in Khaki, acknowledging the significance of female cops in both professional and personal lives on August 28, 2021.

Days after CP Amitesh Kumar’s order, Pune Rural Police followed the suit. Following the order of Kumar’s order of restricting women constabulary’s duty to eight hours, Superintendent of Pune Rural Police Abhinav Deshmukh had issued the same order on experimental basis. Recently, Navi Mumbai Police had also implemented the same.