    Published On : Sat, Jun 12th, 2021
    719 doctors died during COVID second wave: IMA

    The Indian Medical Association on Saturday said that 719 doctors have lost their lives due to coronavirus in the second wave of the COVID pandemic with Bihar recording the maximum fatalities.

    According to IMA, Bihar recorded 111 deaths, Delhi–109, Uttar Pradesh–79, West Bengal–63, and Rajasthan–43.

    Among the southern states, Andhra Pradesh reported 35 deaths, while 36 doctors succumbed to the virus in Telangana. Tamil Nadu recorded 32 deaths, while Karnataka and Kerala reported 9 and 24 deaths, respectively.

