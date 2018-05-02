Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Wed, Oct 16th, 2019

7059 persons face NMC action for dumping building materials at public places

Nagpur: The Nuisance Detection Squads formed by Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) acted tough against 7059 persons for dumping construction materials like sand, murrum, gitti (balast), cement bags, etc on public roads, footpaths, vacant places without permission. The offenders did not remove the materials even after 48 hour notice and hence faced the action. The Nuisance Detection Squads took action on 6930 citizens and 129 builders over a period of three years from December 11 to October 10, 2019. For dumping of building material on roads without permission action is taken if it is not removed within 48 hours of issuance of notice.

The action is being taken by the Nuisance Detection Squads under the leadership of Virsen Tambe, Squad Leader and under the directives of Abhijit Bangar, Municipal Commissioner, and Ram Joshi, Additional Municipal Commissioner.

The Squads recovered Rs 1.17 crore from erring citizens and Rs 8.29 lakh from builders for dumping construction materials on public roads, footpaths, vacant places without permission.

Maximum 1119 persons including five builders were punished in Asinagar Zone followed by 961 citizens and six builders in Satranjipura Zone. Following is the chart of action taken against guilty persons in all 10 Zones of NMC:

The Nuisance Detection Squads (NDS) were established about three years to enforce rule of law and ensure citizens abide by it. Mostly ex-servicemen were roped in for NDS, set up on December 11, 2017, and initially 41 persons were appointed. On September 16, 2019, 46 more ex-servicemen were appointed to give more hands to the Nuisance Detection Squads. Each of the squads has one leader and each of the 10 Zones has one squad and has 76 security assistants.

During their daily visits across length and breadth of city, the squad, on finding cases of violation, issues notices and imposes fine if remedial measures are not taken by the violator. The fine was hiked threefold from April 2018 to make citizens obey the laws. NMC has listed 21 violations that would lead to action on part of Nuisance Squads.

