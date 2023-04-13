7-year-old boy attacked by stray dogs in Nagpur; horrifying VIDEO surfaces

In the clip, six dogs can be seen attacking and then dragging the boy. He was saved after his mother came to his rescue. The child suffered serious injuries.​​

Nagpur: A Seven-year-old boy was attacked by stray dogs in Nagpur. The horrific incident that took place on April 11 was caught on a CCTV camera.

In the clip, six dogs can be seen attacking and then dragging the boy. He was saved after his mother came to his rescue. The child suffered serious injuries.

In the recent past, several incidents have come to light from different states where stray dogs have attacked and even killed people. On Monday, a dog was seen dragging a newborn inside Karnataka’s Shivamogga district hospital. The infant was found dead later.

Last month, two siblings were killed by stray dogs in separate incidents in Delhi’s Vasant Kunj area, sending shock waves across the city. In February, a five-year-old boy was mauled to death by street dogs in Hyderabad. The spine-chilling incident was caught on camera. Following the incident, dog catchers of GHMC caught 33 dogs from the vicinity.

In October last year, a one-year-old child died after being bitten by a stray dog in a residential society in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida

