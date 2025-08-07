7 Repeat Offenders Banished from Nagpur District Following DCP Niketan Kadam’s Order

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a significant crackdown on repeat offenders, the Nagpur Police have expelled seven habitual criminals from the city and surrounding district areas. This decisive action was taken by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 5), Mr. Niketan B. Kadam, to curb rising criminal activities and restore public confidence.

The offenders, who were repeatedly involved in serious crimes under the jurisdictions of Kalamna, New Kamptee, Old Kamptee, and Pardi police stations, have been externed from both Nagpur city and the entire district, including the jurisdiction of Kanhan, Mauda, and Khaparkheda police stations.

List of Externed Accused:

Sabuddin alias Sabu Samsuddin Pathan (Age 46) Laxmi Vijay Dongre (Age 36) Ritesh Digambar Meshram (Age 40) Sangeeta Santosh Verma (Age 35) Latabai Pravin Gedam (Age 42) Pratibha Santosh Yanchalwar (Age 45) Sushila alias Bhuri alias Nagin Tulsidas Chandel (Age 40)

These individuals were reportedly involved in a range of serious criminal activities, including threats, assaults, attempt to murder, possession of illegal weapons, preparing for dacoity, drug peddling, and illegal sale of country-made and foreign liquor. Despite previous preventive actions, their criminal behavior showed no signs of change, prompting the authorities to take stringent measures.

Externment Durations:

Sabuddin Pathan: 1 year

1 year Laxmi Dongre: 6 months

6 months Ritesh Meshram: 3 months

3 months Remaining Four: 6 months each

The externment orders were officially executed on August 7, 2025.

Officers Involved in the Action:

The operation was carried out under the leadership of DCP Niketan Kadam and with the support of:

ACP Vishal Kshirsagar

Senior PI Pravin Kale (Kalamna)

PI Mahesh Andhale (New Kamptee)

PI Nanda Mangate (Pardi)

PI Prashant Jumde

PSI Milind Meshram (Old Kamptee)

Citizens have welcomed this strong stance by the police, hoping it will deter future criminal activities and enhance safety in the region.