7 Easy yoga poses to get rid of the muscle soreness and increase Immunity.

The ongoing pandemic is a tumultuous time faced by humanity . Being locked up at home with limited physical activities, problems like muscle sores, back pain due to postural imbalance, weight gain are common.

Though we are isolated physically, the alarming number of the COVID-19 cases and the dread associated with it is affecting our mental status too, resulting in restlessness, fear, anxiety, and stress. High levels of mental stress and lack of physical activities lead to decreased immunity.

It is observed that a person with low immunity is more susceptible to all sorts of infections including covid-19.

At this crucial juncture, our ancient Yoga therapy is being seen as a boon. It is high time that we go back to our roots and take maximum benefit from practising yoga.

Along with the WHO preventive guidelines, If a person does yoga regularly it improves both physical and mental state and thus increases his immunity and helps in fighting the disease.

Yoga is a fun way of involving the whole family, including kids into some good physical activity.

All you need is a yoga mat or a rug and you are all set. Initial practice of yoga is easy to perform with minimal or no equipment.

Here are 7 basic Yoga poses which you can enjoy doing with your family while boosting the immunity:

Sukhasana: – It is a simple cross-legged sitting asana.

– Remain in the posture at least for 10-15 minutes.

– With the hands relaxed on knees and eyes closed try to meditate for 2-3 minutes.

– Remaining in the posture you can enjoy chanting mantras like Aum, Gayatri mantra, Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra together.

Benefit: Sukhasana has a relaxing effect on the body and the mind. It helps to de-stress and become calmer. Mantras carry good vibes and positive energy.

2.Pawanmuktasanas (Anti-Rheumatic group):- Simple group of exercises involving the movement of various body joints.

-It includes various joint movements starting from toe bending, ankle rotation, and ankle bending followed by knee bending, knee crank, butterfly, and hip rotation for lower joints.

-For upper extremity wrist joint rotation, elbow bending, elbow rotation, shoulder socket rotation are beneficial.

-One should not forget to perform neck rotation to release all the stiffness.

With every movement, you should concentrate on breathing.

Benefits: Pawanmuktasanas are effective in releasing tension and stiffness from the joints.

3.Hasta Uttanasan (Raised arms pose): Inhale and Raise both of the arms straight above the head placing the hands shoulder-width apart.

-Stretch and bend the head, arms and upper trunk slightly backward.

Benefits: It helps in stretching and toning the muscle of the abdomen and helps in digestion

4.Padahastanasana (hand to foot pose): Inhale deeply and while exhaling bend forward from the hip and try to touch the toe.

Keep the knees straight. Do not strain.

Benefits: It stretches the muscle of the back and legs.

5. Vajrasana: – Sit on your knees with a straight posture and upright spine.

– Your feet should rest flat on the ground with soles turned upward, supporting the glutes.

-Focus on your breathing

Benefits:- It works on thighs, hips, knees, and ankle.

– Aids digestion.

– Calms mind and body.

6. Baalasana (Happy Child Pose): This is one of my favorite asanas.

-Sit comfortably on your knees with buttocks touching the heels. Rest your hands on thighs and palms down.

– Bring the forehead to the floor and relax the arms alongside the body.

Benefits:- It strengthens the hips, thighs, and ankles.

– It helps to relieve stress and fatigue.

– Improves blood circulation.

7. Pranayams: Practising Pranayams like

– Anulom Vilom( Alternate nostril breathing)

-Kapal Bhati

-Bhastrika Pranayam

For 10-15 minutes daily goes a long way to improve lungs and other internal organ functions, prevent various diseases and the key to a healthy, wholesome life.

Dr.Radhika Agrawal

Yoga therapist.