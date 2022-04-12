7 Directors of Horizon Investment Co booked for duping 75 investors of Rs 3.61 crore

Advertisement

Nagpur: Hudkeshwar police have booked seven Directors of Horizon Investment Company on the charges of cheating 75 persons to the tune of over Rs 3.61 crore on the pretext of high returns on their investment.

The accused have been identified as Abhishek Gajanan Pacchav (38), Gajanan Pacchav (58), both residents of Plot No. 12, Renuka Mata Nagar, Roshan Bhivapurkar (45) of Dighori, Karan Akre (32) of Hudkeshwar, Ramakant Kulkarni (60) of Sudarshan Nagar, Vicky Tale (30) resident of Pipla Fata, and an unidentified 35 year old woman.

The seven accused lured the complainant, who is also not identified, to investment in Horizon Investment Company for 30-40 percent return per month. Subsequently, the complainant invested Rs 10 lakh. Similarly, 74 other persons also invested in the company between November 2021 and April 11, 2022. However, forget the high returns, the invested money of the 75 persons was not returned by the gang of seven accused and thus they were duped to the tune of Rs 3.61 crore.

Hudkeshwar API Gadge, acting on the complaint by one of the cheated investor, booked the seven accused under Sections 420, 406, 409, 120B of the IPC read with Section 3 of Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors (in Financial Establishments) Act 1999. Further probe is underway.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement