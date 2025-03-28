7.7 strong quake rocks Bangkok, epicentre in Myanmar

Advertisement



A powerful 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck Bangkok, the capital of Thailand, on Friday, making buildings tremble, media reports said.

According to initial reports from the US Geological Survey and Germany’s GFZ geosciences center, the quake occurred at midday, with a shallow depth of 10 km (6.2 miles) and its epicentre located in nearby Myanmar.

The Bangkok metropolitan area, with a population exceeding 17 million, includes many residents living in tall apartment buildings.

Around 1:30 pm, as the earthquake hit, alarms sounded in structures, prompting frightened residents to evacuate via staircases from high-rise condos and hotels in the crowded heart of Bangkok. Afterwards, they stayed on the streets, finding shelter from the midday heat in the moments following the quake.

No immediate damage or injuries were reported.

The tremor was strong enough to cause water to spill from swimming pools, including those on upper floors of high-rises.

The earthquake’s epicentre was roughly 50 kilometers (30 miles) east of Monywa in central Myanmar, a country currently embroiled in civil conflict, though no immediate details emerged about its impact there.

