65-Year-Old Man Arrested for Molesting Minor Girl in Nagpur

Nagpur: A 65-year-old man has been arrested by the Pratap Nagar police for allegedly molesting a 5-year-old girl at her residence in Nagpur. The incident occurred on February 4 between 4:30 PM and 5:00 PM.

The accused has been identified as Devanand Thakre, a resident of Rani Mohgaon in Balaghat, who currently resides near Laxmi Nagar in Nagpur. He was known to the victim’s family and frequently visited their home. According to reports, he engaged in inappropriate behavior with the minor girl. When the child screamed, the accused fled the scene.

Following a complaint filed by the victim’s mother, the police registered a case under Sections 74 and 75 of the BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita) and Sections 8 and 12 of the POCSO Act. Further investigation into the matter is ongoing.