63rd year of Durga Puja celebration at Katol Road, Nagpur begins with religious fervour



Nagpur: The 63rd year of the Durga Puja festivity at Katol Road in Nagpur was inaugurated on Thursday evening with great religious fervour and joy. This annual celebration has become an integral part of the lives of devotees in general and the Bengali community in particular. The fact that this sacred tradition has continued at the same venue for over six decades is a testament to its enduring significance.

The success of this grand event is a reflection of the unity and dedication of the Bengali community members. Year after year, the Puja thrives due to the unwavering bond and commitment to their shared cultural heritage. Durga Puja is not merely a religious festival; it’s a social gathering that brings people from all walks of life together, transcending language, caste, and creed.

It serves as a unifying force, fostering a sense of togetherness and community spirit. During these five days of Puja festivities, the grounds are filled with the vibrant fragrances of new clothes, the sweet perfume of incense, and the delightful aroma of diverse foods.

The celebrations include the afternoon bhog on Saptami, Ashtami, and Nabami, which is a communal feast where devotees come together to partake in a meal as a mark of their devotion. The enchanting Sandhya Aarti, a mesmerizing evening prayer to Goddess Durga, adds a spiritual touch to the celebrations.

The cultural programs organized as a part of the Puja festivities provide an opportunity for artists to showcase their talents and for attendees to relish the rich cultural heritage of Bengal. These programs encompass music, dance, drama, and various art forms, offering a holistic experience of Bengali culture.

For the local residents of Nagpur, the Durga Puja celebrations provide a unique glimpse into the rich traditions of the Bengali community. It not only offers a chance to witness the elaborate rituals associated with the Puja but also the delicious Bengali cuisine, known for its delectable sweets and savoury dishes.

As the 63rd year of the Durga Puja celebration unfolds at Katol Road, Nagpur, it stands as a symbol of cultural diversity and communal harmony. It is a reminder that festivals like Durga Puja go beyond religious boundaries and connect people through their shared love for culture, tradition, and the spirit of togetherness. This celebration continues to thrive and evolve, enriching the lives of all who participate in its vibrant festivities.









