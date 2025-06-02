6 injured after man throws Molotov cocktail in US

Advertisement



The Federal Bureau of Investigation has charged a 45-year-old man, Mohamed Sabry Soliman, for carrying out a “targeted terror attack” that occurred in Colorado’s Boulder on Sunday, where several peaceful Israeli supporters were burned, Fox News reported.

The FBI said six people aged between 67 years to 88 years were injured and taken to the hospital for treatment.

According to Boulder Police Department (BPD) Chief Steve Redfearn, officers were called to the county courthouse on Pearl Street at about 1:26 pm (local time) for reports of a man who had a weapon, setting people on fire, Fox News reported.

According to the BPD and the FBI, Soliman, who was shouting “Free Palestine” during the attack, was arrested at the spot.

Local media cited eyewitnesses describing a man throwing something resembling a homemade Molotov cocktail at the group.

In one video, apparently of the attack, a shirtless man holding clear bottles in his hands is seen pacing as the grass in front of him burns.

FBI deputy director Dan Bongino said the attack is being probed as an act of “ideologically motivated violence,” on the basis of early information, evidence and witness accounts.

The incident occurred near an event organised by “Run for Their Lives,” a grassroots organisation that facilitates global run and walk events demanding the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas, according to the Anti-Defamation League (ADL).

The ADL Center on Extremism reviewed videos from the spot and said the suspect appeared to say, “How many children you killed,” “We have to end Zionists, and “They are killers.” It is not clear how many people were injured. However, police has confirmed some were life-threatening.

FBI Director Kash Patel said that the agency is investigating a “targeted terror attack” in Boulder, Colorado.

In a post on X, Patel stated, “We are aware of and fully investigating a targeted terror attack in Boulder, Colorado. Our agents and local law enforcement are on the scene already, and we will share updates as more information becomes available.”

