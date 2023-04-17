57-year-old apartment guard arrested for raping 9-year-old girl in Nagpur

Nagpur: A 57-year-old security guard of a local apartment in Lakadganj has been arrested for allegedly raping a 9-year-old girl from the same building on April 11, the police said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Mahesh Gopalprasad Rahangdale (57), was apprehended by the police.

According to sources, the victim had gone to the apartment parking on April 11, when the guard reportedly took her to his room and raped her. The victim later confided in Mahesh’s wife, Maheshwari, but she persuaded the victim to keep quiet.

The victim eventually told her mother about the incident, who then filed a complaint with the Lakadganj Police.

Acting swiftly on the information, the police conducted a preliminary investigation.

