5611 students selected for admissions under RTE in Nagpur district

Nagpur: Around 5611 students have been selected for admissions under Right to Education (RTE) after the release of lottery draw results. The list of selected students has been put on the portal of the RTE. The process for sending SMS to parents of selected students has commenced. In the portal, the date has been mentioned for scrutiny of students’ documents.

The date for document scrutiny of students can be ascertained from the application registration number. A committee will scrutinise the documents and thereafter the admission letter will be given to the students for the concerned schools, according to a report in the media.

The registration has been done for admission process under RTE in 680 schools of Nagpur district. Total 5729 seats were reserved and 24,168 applications were received. After the lottery draw, 5611students have been selected for admissions under RTE. In the first round, the students who are residing within one kilometre perimetre have been given preference. After receiving SMS, the parents will have to complete the admission process after scrutiny of documents within the stipulated time. If admission is not taken, the student will be barred from the admission process. The wait-listed students will be given a chance for the vacant seat.

Following documents needed:

·The necessary original documents and Xerox copies for admissions.

·The affidavit given at RTE portal. (The affidavit and allotment letter will open after clicking the application status link. Print out of this will have to be given to the scrutiny committee).

·The documents can be sent through Whatsapp or e-mail in case parents are unable to present themselves before the scrutiny committee dueto lockdown. Provisional admission will be given until the original documents are submitted.

·Admission can be cancelled in case the address given in application and Google location does not match.

·Admission will also be cancelled if a student fills two applications even if he is selected in the lottery draw.



