51-year old man gets 20-year jail for raping own minor daughter in Nagpur

Nagpur: A court in Nagpur on Friday has sentenced a man to 20-year rigorous imprisonment for raping his 14-year-old daughter for a period of three years.

The District and Sessions Court No. 11 Judge R R Pathare found the accused Nalin alias Narendra Bhagwan Nitnavre (51), resident of Wadi, guilty on charges under Sections 376(2)(I)(J)(N), 324, 506, 34 of the IPC read with Sections 4, 6, 8, 12, 21 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The convict was awarded a 20-year rigorous imprisonment under Section 376(3) of the IPC and a fine of Rs 10,000. If he fails to pay the fine, he will undergo additional simple imprisonment. The court, however, acquitted four women for want of evidence in the crime.

According to prosecution, the accused exploited his 14-year old daughter sexually from January 2, 2016 to December 31, 2028. He even threatened to kill her if narrated the crime to anybody. On the basis of the complaint filed by the victim, Wadi police arrested the accused Nalin alias Narendra Bhagwan Nitnavre.

The Investigating Officer Bhagyashri Puri filed a chargesheet against the accused in the District and Sessions Court No. 11. During the trial, the court examined many prosecution witnesses. As the charges were proved against Nitnavre, the court sentenced him to 20-year rigorous imprisonment with a fine of Rs 10,000 for the offence under IPC and POCSO Act.

