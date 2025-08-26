5,000-strong police force deployed for Ganeshotsav security in Nagpur

Nagpur: With Ganeshotsav just a day away, Nagpur Police are taking strong steps to ensure the festival is celebrated safely. All Ganesh mandals have been asked to install CCTV cameras to help prevent any untoward incidents during the celebrations.

A 5,000-strong police force has been deployed across the city. This includes top officers like Deputy Commissioners of Police, Assistant Commissioners, Police Inspectors, Police Sub-Inspectors, and Assistant Police Inspectors. The force will also be supported by two companies of the State Reserve Police Force and 1,300 Home Guards. Special security teams, including the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad, will check each mandal daily. The Quick Response Team and Riot Control Police will also remain on high alert throughout the festival.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Branch) Shashikant Satav, around 1,400 Ganeshotsav Mandals have been officially registered in Nagpur this year. To help with security and crowd control, CCTV cameras have already been installed in key areas like Chitar Oli, Tehsil, Kamptee, and Koradi. In addition, watch towers and extra traffic police have been stationed. The Traffic Department has also diverted routes in busy areas to ease congestion. The city police officials have also encouraged Ganesh mandals to use the occasion to raise awareness against drug abuse. They also urged them to organise blood donation camps and take up other social programmes during the festival.